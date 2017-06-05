Kodak Black is Back

The rapper has been released from jail on the morning of Monday, June 5th

Dieuson Octave or known as Kodak Black has just been released from the Broward County Jail on Monday (June 5) at approximately 8:45AM (EST) according to the Broward County Sherriff's Office.



Broward County Jail

The 19-year-old Florida rapper was sentenced to jail for his violation of house arrest. The judge had made a deal with the rapper saying if Octave would be able to complete a 30-day life skills course in county, then his sentence would be reduced to 180 days.

The rapper hasn't released any new music since March, but we're hoping that he will hit the studio again soon.

