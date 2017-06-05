publicidad

Kodak Black is Back santantonio-107.5-the-beat@2x.png

Hip Hop

Kodak Black is Back

Kodak Black is Back

The rapper has been released from jail on the morning of Monday, June 5th

Por: Univision
Kodak Black

Dieuson Octave or known as Kodak Black has just been released from the Broward County Jail on Monday (June 5) at approximately 8:45AM (EST) according to the Broward County Sherriff's Office.

VINELink: Kodak Black is now out of jail
Broward County Jail

The 19-year-old Florida rapper was sentenced to jail for his violation of house arrest. The judge had made a deal with the rapper saying if Octave would be able to complete a 30-day life skills course in county, then his sentence would be reduced to 180 days.

The rapper hasn't released any new music since March, but we're hoping that he will hit the studio again soon.

publicidad
Related Content
Notorious BIG
Classic Hip Hop
03 jun, 2017 | 11:24 AM
Notorious B.I.G. to be honored with prestigious award
Frankie J and Becky G - Si Una Vez
Dana Cortez Show
02 jun, 2017 | 06:00 PM
World Premiere of Si Una Vez music video live from San Antonio
publicidad
More news
salud atún tuna
Eventos Locales
FDA investigating why tuna was contaminated with Hepatitis A
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: Gucci Mane and Fifth Harmony perform on ABC's 'G...
Gucci Mane
Gucci Mane joins Fifth Harmony in "Down"
Eminem pens letter back to fan
Classic Hip Hop
Dictionary gives Eminem's "Stan" a definition
Fishing at sunset
Eventos Locales
Fish for free this Saturday, June 3rd
Mike WiLL Made-It ft. Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane and Rae Sremmurd
KISS 97.3 FM
Mike WiLL Made-It joins Kendrick Lamar, Gucci and Sremmurd for "Perfect Pint"
Tyler the Creator and Bonnie cook Churros together in the kitchen
KISS 97.3 FM
Tyler the Creator hilariously makes a popular dessert