Kevin Gates Back in Jail

First, Kevin Gates was thrown in a Florida jail for kicking a woman in the chest at his show at a club in Lakeland, FL. On Wednesday, March 29th the rapper was released from Polk County Jail.
Now in Chicago, Illinois Gates found himself in trouble after failing to make a court appearance for two separate gun charges dating back in 2013. The Louisianian rapper turned himself over to the Cook County Sheriff's department. Gates had a show performance scheduled right after his release at the Hippie Hill Festival in San Francisco but it looks like he has to take care of his legal woes first.
Gates is patiently awaiting his court date which is scheduled for April 3rd and is being held at the Cook Count Jail without bond.
A photo of #KevinGates made its way around Instagram yesterday with speculations of his long-awaited jail release. Now, less than 24 hours later, we hear Mr. Gates is behind bars once again--this time in Chicago, Illinois. If you've been following the details, Kevin was serving time in Florida for kicking a fan in the face back in 2015. This has truly been a roller coaster for fans because the day he was set to be released, his freedom was once again revoked after outstanding warrants from Chicago surfaced. Fans were excited to see him on the train yesterday (March 29), but are now equally upset that he is locked up yet again. According to TMZ, he