Kendrick Lamar surprises sister with new car for graduating

INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty

Kendrick Lamar is proud of his sister Kayla Duckworth for graduating high school. He was so proud that he bought her some new wheels to roll around in. His sister took pics and posted to Snapchat and Instagram of her brand new Toyota Camry with a caption of "Thank you big brother for my graduation gift!"



Thank you big brother for my graduation gift! ❤️ @kendricklamar A post shared by Kayla Duckworth (@silnovia) on Jun 2, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

As you may know already, it didn't take long for the internet to turn something good into something bad. The people of the internet started saying things about the car or choice of car. But people immediately came to Lamar's defense by saying: "Was he supposed to buy her a foreign whip that drives fast as sh*t and she can't afford the maintenance or insurance on? lmao people. stupid."



Was he supposed to buy her a foreign whip that drives fast as shit and she cant afford the maintenance or insurance on? lmao people stupid. https://t.co/xrjF8zLbJ6 — Will (@Iad3uxieme) June 3, 2017

Kendrick mentioned that his sister is a huge inspiration to him. In 2011, K-Dot rapped about her in "Keisha's Song."

