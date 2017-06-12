publicidad

Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna Team Up To Shoot Music Video santantonio-107.5...

FAJARDO, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Kendrick Lamar performs during the Bacardi Triangle event on November 1, 2014 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. The event saw 1,862 music fans take on one of the most mysterious forces of nature in a three day epic music adventure. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for BACARDI)
Hip Hop

Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna Team Up To Shoot Music Video

Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna Team Up To Shoot Music Video

Leaked social media clip appears to be show glimpse of new music video

Por:
Colleen Baker
FAJARDO, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Kendrick Lamar performs during the Bacardi Tr...
FAJARDO, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Kendrick Lamar performs during the Bacardi Triangle event on November 1, 2014 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. The event saw 1,862 music fans take on one of the most mysterious forces of nature in a three day epic music adventure. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for BACARDI)

It appears that Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna recently got together to shoot a music video for their collaboration, “LOYALTY.”

The 12-second video, posted by an unverified Rihanna Fanpage Twitter account, shows Kendrick blindfolded in a chair while a woman who appears to be Rihanna sings to him.

Lamar spoke to Beats 1 back in April about what it was like to work with the award-winning pop star.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Rihanna. I love everything about her, her artistry, how she represents women to not only be themselves but to express themselves the way she expresses herself through music and how she carries herself. I love everything about her, so I always wanted to work with her. I did the record and immediately, her name popped up. Reached out, we locked in a studio, and made it happen.”

Neither of the two Grammy winners have announced when the full-length music video is expected to be released.


Hip Hop Shines at Music's Biggest Night
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Singers Drake (L) and Rihanna perform ons...
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Singers Drake (L) and Rihanna perform onstage during The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Foto: Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty | Univision
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Rihanna at The 59th Annu...
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Rihanna at The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water) Foto: Joe Scarnici / Stringer / Getty | Univision
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs onstage du...
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Foto: Kevork Djansezian / Stringer/ Getty | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Rapper Kendrick Lamar (R) accepts the awa...
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Rapper Kendrick Lamar (R) accepts the award for Best Rap Album for 'To Pimp a Butterfly' from rapper Ice Cube onstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Foto: Kevork Djansezian / Stringer/ Getty | Univision
publicidad
Related Content
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Singers Drake (L) and Rihanna perform ons...
12 jun, 2017 | 01:04 PM
Hip Hop Shines at Music's Biggest Night
Tim Duncan makes a cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer
11 jun, 2017 | 01:45 PM
Tim Duncan makes a cameo in new Spider-Man trailer
publicidad
More news
Orange is the new Black: Season 5 to be released on June 9th
Classic Hip Hop
Orange is the New Black just released season 5
DJ Khaled runs into Spider-Man
KISS 97.3 FM
DJ Khaled makes an appearance in the new Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer
Pixar's Coco
Tejano
Pixar releases second trailer for "Coco"
Rihanna teaches students math in Malawi
KISS 97.3 FM
Rihanna gives back by teaching math
Robert Horry wearing a taco jacket
Eventos Locales
Ex-Spur Robert Horry takes a shot at Tim Duncan's work ethic
Instagram on an iPhone
Classic Hip Hop
You can now buy Instagram likes from a vending machine in Russia