Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna Team Up To Shoot Music Video

Leaked social media clip appears to be show glimpse of new music video
It appears that
Kendrick Lamar and
Rihanna recently got together to shoot a music video for their collaboration,
“LOYALTY.”
The 12-second video, posted by an unverified Rihanna Fanpage Twitter account, shows Kendrick blindfolded in a chair while a woman who appears to be Rihanna sings to him.
Lamar spoke to Beats 1 back in April about what it was like to work with the award-winning pop star.
“I’ve always wanted to work with Rihanna. I love everything about her, her artistry, how she represents women to not only be themselves but to express themselves the way she expresses herself through music and how she carries herself. I love everything about her, so I always wanted to work with her. I did the record and immediately, her name popped up. Reached out, we locked in a studio, and made it happen.”
Neither of the two
Grammy winners have announced when the full-length music video is expected to be released.
