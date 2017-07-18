Kendrick Lamar gives a surprise van to disabled fan

The 30-year-old "Humble" rapper gave one of his fans a gift that she'll remember for the rest of her life.

QUEBEC CITY, QC - JULY 07: Kendrick Lamar performs during the 2017 Festival d'ete de Quebec on July 7, 2017 in Quebec City, Canada. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images) C Flanigan / Contributor

In 2006, one of Kendrick Lamar's fans, Jennifer Phillips, got into a really bad car wreck that left her a quadriplegic. Not letting her disability get her down, Phillips was able to attend trips, get her college degree and of course attend performances by her favorite rapper, Kendrick Lamar.

There's one thing that always held up Phillips and that was getting around to her doctors appointments and such. Phillips had started a crowd funding page to support people chipping in to help her with a wheelchair accessible minivan. Getting around to places was hard because Phillips had to rent a wheel chair accessible mini van and we all know renting isn't cheap.

She made a video for the current van that she has which highlights the issues.



K Dot to the rescue

When Kendrick Lamar learned about the hardship of this person's day to day routine, he opened his heart and wallet to buy Phillips a gift. That gift was the wheelchair accessible mini van that she needed. Not only did he give her the van, but he gave her a jacket with a message. That message said: " Thank you for always supporting me. [you're an] inspiration for me. You are strong and positive. [You're] kind and beautiful. For all the years of inspiring me, the Least I can do is make sure [you're] comfortable driving the city. A gift from me to you. [You're] always appreciated!"



Kendrick Lamar himself presents his gift to Phillips on camera, which was posted to Phillips' Instagram page. Kendrick tells Phillips that she no longer had to worry about her crowdfunding page to get a new modified minivan.

