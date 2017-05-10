Kehlani cancels concert and goes straight to hospital

INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Singer Kehlani performs at the Mojave Tent during day 3 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Singer Kehlani performs at the Mojave Tent during day 3 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) Rich Fury / Stringer / Getty

Kehlani broke down in front of her fans in Grand Rapids Monday, May 8th. Kehlani just had enough and needed to get help. Last year the SweetSexySavage artist attempted to commit suicide

Kehlani told her fans: "I truly feel like I might have to go to the hospital at this point because I feel crazy. I'm so sorry but I came up here and I promised my team that I would try. If you need to be refunded, I'll take it out of my pocket and reschedule. I put that on everything. We'll make this show happen again, but I need to go do something about this because I feel crazy."



In a post to her Instagram which has been removed, Kehlani says: Hey guys not sure why blogs are reporting that I had a mental breakdown but mentally I'm f**king fantastic lol physically tour is EXHAUSTING and people get sick all the time. Please be aware what you spread in regards to mental health; that can be really detrimental. I love you guys! Speak only what you know."

We wish you the best Kehlani.

