Katy Perry and Migos appear on Saturday Night Live

On May 20th, The Rock introduced Katy Perry on Saturday Night Live to perform her new hit song "Bon Appètit" with hip hop group Migos. This was Migos' first time ever on SNL. Katy Perry was featured as the main dish in front of Migos and guests. After awhile Migos joins Katy Perry on stage for the single from the Witness album.

