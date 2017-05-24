Justin Bieber raps "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Singer/songwriter Justin Bieber performs onstage during An Evening With Justin Bieber at Staples Center on November 13, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music) Jason Merritt / Staff / Getty

Justin Bieber just did his own version of Kendrick Lamar's song "Humble" straight off of the DAMN album. Video was taken of Bieber performing his own remix of the song at the 1Oak Nightclub in New York City. The footage was taken by someone attending the performance inside the nightclub on May 23rd.

Since the release of this video, people are sending Tweets to Bieber saying he should release the full version. Do you think Bieber should release the full song?

