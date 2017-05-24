publicidad

Justin Bieber raps "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar santantonio-107.5-the-beat...

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Singer/songwriter Justin Bieber performs onstage during An Evening With Justin Bieber at Staples Center on November 13, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music)
Hip Hop

Justin Bieber raps "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar

Justin Bieber raps "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar

The Biebs is going for a different sound.

Por: Univision
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Singer/songwriter Justin Bieber performs...
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Singer/songwriter Justin Bieber performs onstage during An Evening With Justin Bieber at Staples Center on November 13, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music)

Someone got Instagram footage of Justin Bieber singing Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" at the 1Oak nightclub in New York City.

Justin Bieber just did his own version of Kendrick Lamar's song "Humble" straight off of the DAMN album. Video was taken of Bieber performing his own remix of the song at the 1Oak Nightclub in New York City. The footage was taken by someone attending the performance inside the nightclub on May 23rd.

Since the release of this video, people are sending Tweets to Bieber saying he should release the full version. Do you think Bieber should release the full song?

publicidad
Related Content
Eight-Year-Old dances to Humble in front of Ellen
23 may, 2017 | 04:46 PM
This Eight-year-old kills her dance routine on the Ellen show
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 13: Singer Ariana Grande attends Tiffany &am...
23 may, 2017 | 11:54 AM
Ariana Grande tweets heartbreaking message after terror attack in U.K.
publicidad
More news
Katy Perry - Bon Appétit (Live on SNL) ft. Migos
KISS 97.3 FM
Katy Perry and Migos appear on Saturday Night Live
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Recording artist Drake accepts the Top Billboard...
KISS 97.3 FM
Drake breaks record at Billboard Music Award
Kingz of Texas Car Show & Concert at Rosedale Park - June 11, 2017
Eventos Locales
Rich Homie Quan, Wrekless and Twist perform at the Kingz of Texas Car Show
MIRAMAR, CA - DECEMBER 03: Recording artist Nicki Minaj and singer Katy...
Katy Perry
Nicki Minaj drops lyrics on Katy Perry's new song "Swish Swish"
Camila Cabello drops her new solo song "Crying in the Club"
KISS 97.3 FM
Camila Cabello debuts her new single video for "Crying in the Club"
San Antonio Fire Department responding to a four-alarm fire on the city'...
Eventos Locales
San Antonio Fire Department loses own during 4-alarm fire