Justin Bieber joins Quavo, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper and DJ Khaled in "I'm the One"

DJ Khaled recruits some of the biggest artists in the game for his new music video - "I'm the One." The single features Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne. The The King of Snapchat has been hyping up his new single to his followers. The last single Khaled released was "Shining" which featured Beyoncè and Jay-Z back in February 2017.

Justin Bieber shared the album art which features Khaled's son Asahd on a swim ring.



Friday A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 24, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

WARNING: This music video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.

