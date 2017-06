Justin Bieber almost gets hit by a flying bottle in Stockholm

Fans were thrilled that the "Despacito" artist was on stage but there was only one problem...

At the Summerburst Festival in Stockholm, Sweden fans cheered on Justin Bieber requesting for him to sing Despacito. Justin told his fans "I can't do Despacito, I don't even know it."

After repeatedly saying "I can't do it" a fan was fed up and threw a bottle or perhaps a shoe aimed right for his head. Luckily for the Biebs he barely missed being a target.