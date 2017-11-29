Follow us
Listen 98.5 The Beat
Listen 98.5 The Beat

Joyner Lucas' 'I'm Not Racist' video makes powerful political statement

The video has been viewed more than one million times within 24 hours
Photo: YouTube: Joyner Lucas - Atlantic Records rapper Joyner Lucas releases a politically charged music video for his track <i>&#39;I&#39;m Not Racist.&#39; </i>The song addresses topics of slavery, racism and the Donald Trump presidency.
By:
Colleen Baker
Nov 29 | 5:30 PM EST
Share

Joyner is a 29-year-old up and coming artist who has a lot to say.

His latest track, 'I'm Not Racist' was released yesterday and already has the social media world buzzing. In his politically-charged video, Joyner talks about a variety of important topics, including everything from slavery to Eminem's explosive cypher aimed at President Donald Trump earlier this year. The video had over one million views within 24 hours of being posted to YouTube.

Lucas (who is signed to Atlantic Records) does not appear in the video.

WARNING: This video contains mature language.

Artículos Relacionados
  1. Eminem announces release date of "Revival"
  2. Big Sean gives out thousands of turkeys for Thanksgiving
  3. Perfect shot of Georgia Dome implosion gets blocked by bus
  4. Chance the Rapper secures a million dollar donation from Chicago grocery chain
  5. Lil Peep dead at 21