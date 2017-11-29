Joyner Lucas' 'I'm Not Racist' video makes powerful political statement

Photo: YouTube: Joyner Lucas - Atlantic Records rapper Joyner Lucas releases a politically charged music video for his track <i>'I'm Not Racist.' </i>The song addresses topics of slavery, racism and the Donald Trump presidency.
Meet Joyner Lucas.
Joyner is a 29-year-old up and coming artist who has a lot to say.
His latest track, 'I'm Not Racist' was released yesterday and already has the social media world buzzing. In his politically-charged video, Joyner talks about a variety of important topics, including everything from slavery to Eminem's explosive cypher aimed at President Donald Trump earlier this year. The video had over one million views within 24 hours of being posted to YouTube.
Lucas (who is signed to Atlantic Records) does not appear in the video.
WARNING: This video contains mature language.