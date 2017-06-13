Ice Cube Presented With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

INDIO, CA - APRIL 23, 2016: Compton rapper Ice Cube performs in front of a large crowd at Coachella. The award ainning rapper, actor and producer was just honored with an official star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

June 12 th is formally now known as ‘Ice Cube Day’ in the city of Hollywood.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles native Ice Cube was formally honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Several friends of the Crenshaw rapper came out to show their support, including Boyz N The Hood Director John Singleton, Dr. Dre, Martin Lawrence, Xzibit, Big Boi, Russell Simmons as well as many others.

Amongst this group of friends was also West Coast rapper and collaborator WC, who expressed how he greatly appreciated the honoree, “not just as a rap icon, but a friend, brother, loving father, husband, writer, actor and oh yeah, a musical genius.” He continued by admiring that Cube was “someone who is never scared to go against the grain and willing to sacrifice his career in order to bring about change. Not just change within our community, but a change in the way that we thought, talked, and through his music, the way that we fought.”

In his acceptance speech, the N.W.A rapper took time to acknowledge the people who had helped him throughout his career, including his parents and wife sitting in the front row.



“You know, you don’t get here by yourself,” he continued. “When you’re coming up doing music, movies, just trying to be creative, you never figure you’ll be on the Hollywood Walk of Fame one day. So today is not really about Ice Cube, it’s about all the people who helped me get here.”

After the festivities, Cube continued to express his gratitude on Twitter.



Toast to all my Day 1 Riders! If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 💯 pic.twitter.com/u18nM25rTp — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 12, 2017

In his speech Cube noted that he still has plenty of work to do in the future. “You ain’t going to like everything I do, but you going to like most of everything I do. And if you don’t like what I got coming, just keep watching because I’m going to keep coming.”

His latest hit, 'Good Cop Bad Cop,' released earlier this month has already reached close to four million views on Vevo.

