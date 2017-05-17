Ice Cube making a hip-hop game show

publicidad

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 04: Recording artist Snoop Dogg performs onstage during The Ultimate Fan Experience, Call Of Duty XP 2016, presented by Activision, at The Forum on September 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Activision)
Hip Hop

He's bringing back "Joker's Wild."

Por: Univision
Snoop Dogg is joining the game show re-boot train with his new game show called "Joker's Wild." The game is a reboot of the popular 1970's show on TBS.

Snoop Dogg's re-booted game show will be a half hour long segment. Snoop will be the executive producer along with Michael Stahan.
The updated version that Snoop will be doing will have giant dice, giant playing cards and questions from the street along with problem solving" Snoop will be "calling the shots."

Snoop Dogg told The Hollywood Insider: "I'm a huge fan of game shows and The Joker's Wild was my favorite show growing up. It always matched the flavor and personality of Snoop Dogg! Me and Snoopadelic team are excited to bring back the show and put my own personal touch on it. Get ready ya'll, it's gonna be a wild ride!"

