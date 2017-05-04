publicidad

Future performs two new songs on Jimmy Kimmel santantonio-107.5-the-beat...

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper Future performs on the Coachella stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
Hip Hop

Future performs two new songs on Jimmy Kimmel

Future performs two new songs on Jimmy Kimmel

The rapper performed "Mask Off" & "Used to This" on the late show.

Por: Univision
INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper Future performs on the Coachella stage duri...
INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper Future performs on the Coachella stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Future was the special musical guest on the late night show Jimmy Kimmel on May 3rd. The "Mask Off" rapper peformed the track and also performed "Used to This".


Jimmy Kimmel brought on his special musical guest Future on Wednesday, May 3rd. The rapper performed "Mask Off" and "Used to This" on Kimmel's huge outdoor stage in front of millions of viewers. Future is gearing up for his "Nobody Safe Tour" starting on May 4th. The tour includes his friends Migos, Tory Lanez and A$AP Ferg with special guests in select cities.

Check out his two performances below.

publicidad
Related Content
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: DJ Khaled performs during Pepsi Super F...
04 may, 2017 | 12:17 PM
DJ Khaled is in the new Spider-Man movie
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and...
29 abr, 2017 | 11:18 AM
Ciara welcomes new baby to the world with the most adorable name
publicidad
More news
Frankie J and Play-N-Skillz talk about their song and Selena 5:26
98.5 The Beat
Frankie J and Play-N-Skillz talk about their song and Selena
98.5 The Beat squad hit up NIOSA and here's how it went down
Eventos Locales
NIOSA was in full swing Thursday
Photo is creeping out everyone on the internet
Classic Hip Hop
This photo is freaking people out
Lucky winners got their chance to meet Tech N9ne in our Uforia Lounge
Eventos Locales
Lucky Beat listeners got to meet Tech N9ne
Fyre Fest
Classic Hip Hop
People paid $10,000 to go to a chaotic music festival
DJ Khaled - I'm the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil...
KISS 97.3 FM
Justin Bieber joins Quavo, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper and DJ Khaled in "I'm the One"