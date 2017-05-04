Future performs two new songs on Jimmy Kimmel

The rapper performed "Mask Off" & "Used to This" on the late show.

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper Future performs on the Coachella stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella) Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty

Jimmy Kimmel brought on his special musical guest Future on Wednesday, May 3rd. The rapper performed "Mask Off" and "Used to This" on Kimmel's huge outdoor stage in front of millions of viewers. Future is gearing up for his "Nobody Safe Tour" starting on May 4th. The tour includes his friends Migos, Tory Lanez and A$AP Ferg with special guests in select cities.

Check out his two performances below.

