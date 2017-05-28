publicidad

Eminem opens his wallet to donate to Manchester victims

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Recording artist Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)
Eminem opens his wallet to donate to Manchester victims

Eminem opens his wallet to donate to Manchester victims

Marshall Mathers is encouraging his fans to help out the victims of the terror attack in Manchester that happened after the Ariana Grande concert.

Por: Univision
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Recording artist Eminem performs onstage at...
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Recording artist Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Marshall Mathers a.k.a. Eminem took to Twitter to tell people that he just donated to the Manchester Victims Fund. The amount that the rapper donated was not disclosed but the crowd funding page has raised over $2.2 million so far.

Eminem is encouraging his fans to donate money to the British Red Cross' official crowd funding page.

The page has a £2,000,000 goal which is equal to $2,561,800 USD.

Ariana Grande announced that she will hold a benefit concert soon.

The attack in Manchester, England left 22 people dead and many injured after an Ariana Grande concert on May 22nd.

