Drake's dad just got inked up with a portrait of son

Foto: Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty - LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Recording artist Drake (L) accepts the Top Artist award with his father Dennis Graham during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Dennis Graham a.k.a. Drake's dad is showing off on Instagram his new ink portrait which is located on his right bicep. TMZ reported that Dennis got the piece done by Money Mike at his birthday party about a week ago. Sources said that the piece took about four hours to complete and did it for free.
Back in 2014, Drizzy got an ink piece of his pops mugshot, which was done by tattoo artist Dr. Woo.