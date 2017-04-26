Drake just hanging out in the Dominican Republic

Drizzy is enjoying some time in the sun.

The 6 God is out and about in the Dominican Republic soaking up some sun. The last time he paid a visit to the property known for being a "unique tropical playground" was back in June when he filmed "No Shopping" with French Montana.

Drake is splurging on some rest and relaxation at $10,000 a night. The property is an oceanfront villa that is valued at $7.85 million dubbed as "Casa de Campo." The 5 bedroom, 7 bathroom complex is where Drizzy's ex, J-Lo and her new boyfriend A-Rod were staying a few weeks ago.

Check out some of the photos from Drake's vacation below.



