Drake just hanging out in the Dominican Republic

The 6 God is out and about in the Dominican Republic soaking up some sun. The last time he paid a visit to the property known for being a "unique tropical playground" was back in June when he filmed "No Shopping" with French Montana.
Drake is splurging on some rest and relaxation at $10,000 a night. The property is an oceanfront villa that is valued at $7.85 million dubbed as "Casa de Campo." The 5 bedroom, 7 bathroom complex is where Drizzy's ex, J-Lo and her new boyfriend A-Rod were staying a few weeks ago.
Check out some of the photos from Drake's vacation below.