Drake just hanging out in the Dominican Republic

Drizzy is enjoying some time in the sun.

Por: Univision
INDIO, CA - APRIL 12: Rapper Drake performs onstage during day 3 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

The 6 God is out and about in the Dominican Republic soaking up some sun. The last time he paid a visit to the property known for being a "unique tropical playground" was back in June when he filmed "No Shopping" with French Montana.

Drake is splurging on some rest and relaxation at $10,000 a night. The property is an oceanfront villa that is valued at $7.85 million dubbed as "Casa de Campo." The 5 bedroom, 7 bathroom complex is where Drizzy's ex, J-Lo and her new boyfriend A-Rod were staying a few weeks ago.

Check out some of the photos from Drake's vacation below.

