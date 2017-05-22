Drake breaks record at Billboard Music Award

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Recording artist Drake accepts the Top Billboard 200 Album award for 'Views' onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty

It was a huge night for Drake in Las Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 21st. Drizzy Drake took home a total of 13 awards which includes Top Artist, Top Male Artist and the Top 100 Artist out of 22 nominations. The Champagne Papi had broken last year's record when Adele took home 12 awards.

That wasn't all that happened with Drake at the award show. Drake performed "Gyalchester" with Baka Not Nice inside the famous Bellagio Fountain with fire, flames and water. However, Drake wasn't the first performer to take the stage in the middle of the Bellagio Fountains, because back in 2001 Britney Spears performed "I'm A Slave 4 U" there.



Video courtesy of ABC

Also, Drake posted up a photo of him, his dad with singer Celine Dion who sung "My Heart Will Go On" at the Billboard Music Awards.

