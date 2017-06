DJ Khaled makes an appearance in the new Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer

There is a new trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming featuring DJ Khaled. It all starts when Spidey gets a call from Tony Stark to pick up a snack from the store for a party. Then while waiting in like DJ Khaled recognizes who's behind him and then strikes up a conversation.

See what happens in the trailer. Spider-Man: Homecoming releases on July 7th to theaters everywhere.