Diddy tells Ellen about how 'humble' French Montana is

French Montana and Diddy were guests of The Ellen Show. The interview started off with French explaining to Ellen on how they met for the first time ever in Las Vegas. "Come get on my jet and bring all your friends too." as French recalls "We went back (to New York) and the rest was history."

Diddy tells the audience that French started out in Africa and said that he had to have him on the Bad Boy Records team.

"He is a hot commodity, he is being humble. He makes great music and that's what we're here for and that's what it's about. But it's also great to hear a certain special artist and he's a special artist and he's like my best friend, so I'm always gonna speak love about him."



French explains that he went to Uganda before making "Unforgettable" with Global Citizenfr and Mama Hope to build a clinic with the proceeds he made from his record sales.

After the interview, French hits the stage with Diddy and Swae Lee to perform "Unforgettable."