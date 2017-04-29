Ciara welcomes new baby to the world with the most adorable name

Their new bundle of joy was born on Friday, April 28th

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and Ciara Harris arrive for the State dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe And Akie Abe April 28, 2015 at the Booksellers area of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and Ciara Harris arrive for the State dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe And Akie Abe April 28, 2015 at the Booksellers area of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery/Getty Images) Olivier Douliery / Stringer / Getty

R&B songstress Ciara and NFL star Russell Wilson both now are parents to their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson. Sienna was born on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 7:03pm. She weighed 7lbs 13oz at the time of birth.

Ciara posted a photo of herself on the beach with a caption of: "Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy."



Sienna is joining her older two year old brother Future Zahir, which Ciara had from her ex, Future. Big congrats to the Wilsons!

