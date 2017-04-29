Ciara welcomes new baby to the world with the most adorable name

R&B songstress Ciara and NFL star Russell Wilson both now are parents to their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson. Sienna was born on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 7:03pm. She weighed 7lbs 13oz at the time of birth.
Ciara posted a photo of herself on the beach with a caption of: "Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy."
Sienna is joining her older two year old brother Future Zahir, which Ciara had from her ex, Future. Big congrats to the Wilsons!