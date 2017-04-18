Chance the Rapper raises money on birthday for good cause

On Easter Sunday, Chance the Rapper celebrated his 24th birthday with his fans and close friends which included Ludacris and T-Pain, who had also performed at his birthday party at Chicago's Studio Paris nightclub.
Lil Chano from 79th had raised over $100,000 for the non-profit organization called SocialWorks, which helps kids with extracurricular activities. The mission of the organization is "to empower the youth through arts, education, and civic engagement."
Chance the Rapper had a phenomenal birthday cake designed like a bucket of Chicken Wings and Fries.
We ordered Harold's once or twice for inspiration #thatsnotchicken @chancetherapper #chancethebirthday #SupportCPS pic.twitter.com/qYa8RzZLIv— Alliance Bakery (@Alliance_Bakery) April 18, 2017
Chance the Rapper thanks his fans for all the birthday wishes.
I can't thank you all enough.— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) April 17, 2017
Best of wishes to you Chance!