LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: Chance The Rapper performs onstage durinng Take-Two's Annual E3 Kickoff Party at Cecconi's Restaurant on June 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Take-Two Interactive )
Hip Hop

Chance the Rapper raises money on birthday for good cause

The rapper wanted to give back to his community for his big day!

Por: Univision
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: Chance The Rapper performs onstage durinng Take-Two's Annual E3 Kickoff Party at Cecconi's Restaurant on June 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Take-Two Interactive )

On Easter Sunday, Chance the Rapper celebrated his 24th birthday with his fans and close friends which included Ludacris and T-Pain, who had also performed at his birthday party at Chicago's Studio Paris nightclub.

Lil Chano from 79th had raised over $100,000 for the non-profit organization called SocialWorks, which helps kids with extracurricular activities. The mission of the organization is "to empower the youth through arts, education, and civic engagement."

Chance the Rapper had a phenomenal birthday cake designed like a bucket of Chicken Wings and Fries.

Chance the Rapper thanks his fans for all the birthday wishes.

Best of wishes to you Chance!

