Cancer Patient Passes Away After Meeting Beyoncé

The patient passed away four days after meeting Queen Bey.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Singer Beyonce performs at the Staples Center on July 13, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty

High school senior, Ebony Banks was battling stage four cancer and had her lifelong dream was to meet Beyoncè. Her fellow classmates at Alief Hastings High School created the hashtag #EbobMeetsBeyonce to see if Queen Bey would respond. The patient had her dream come true when the R&B songstress called her up on FaceTime.

Here is the video of the call:



In the video call, you hear Ebony say: "I love you Beyoncè" Beyoncè had waved back saying: "I love you."

According to local Houston media outlet KHOU, it was reported that the teen passed away just four days after the video call was made.

Her friends and classmates at the high school in Houston held a candlelight vigil in memoriam of Ebony Banks. The school district posted up a photo to their Twitter account.



Sights from tonight's vigil for @AliefHastingsHS student Ebony Banks pic.twitter.com/7O4yFw8VPq — Alief ISD (@AliefISD) March 27, 2017

Banks' classmates also had a warm tribute for Banks with a sing along of her 2008 song "Halo."

