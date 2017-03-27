publicidad

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Singer Beyonce performs at the Staples Center on July 13, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Cancer Patient Passes Away After Meeting Beyoncé

The patient passed away four days after meeting Queen Bey.

Por: Univision
High school senior, Ebony Banks was battling stage four cancer and had her lifelong dream was to meet Beyoncè. Her fellow classmates at Alief Hastings High School created the hashtag #EbobMeetsBeyonce to see if Queen Bey would respond. The patient had her dream come true when the R&B songstress called her up on FaceTime.

Here is the video of the call:

Beyoncé facetiming with Ebony, a fan with a rare cancer disease whose wish was to meet Beyoncé 😭😭🤧❤️ ------------------------------------------------ "High school student Ebony Banks, who has stage four cancer, had her dream came true Wednesday when she received a FaceTime call from her hero, Beyoncé. Banks — who attends Alief Hastings High School in Houston, Texas — has spent most of her senior year at MD Anderson Cancer Center fighting a rare stage four cancer, according to KIAH, a local news station. Earlier this month, the school district held a special early graduation ceremony for Banks, whose nickname is “Ebob,” in the hospital. And as the ultimate graduation present, Banks’ friends and classmates created the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE on social media so that she could meet with Beyoncé in an effort to help make one of her biggest dreams come true." "Beyonce is one of her idols. She admires her so much, so we're trying to put that on Twitter and Instagram to get Beyonce's attention," said Gutierrez. --------------------------------------------------God Bless you, Ebony! We're praying for you beautiful! #BeyHive 🐝🙏🏽

In the video call, you hear Ebony say: "I love you Beyoncè" Beyoncè had waved back saying: "I love you."

According to local Houston media outlet KHOU, it was reported that the teen passed away just four days after the video call was made.

Her friends and classmates at the high school in Houston held a candlelight vigil in memoriam of Ebony Banks. The school district posted up a photo to their Twitter account.

Banks' classmates also had a warm tribute for Banks with a sing along of her 2008 song "Halo."

