Camila Cabello debuts her new single video for "Crying in the Club"

Former singer of Fifth Harmony took her own musical route and just debuted her new solo song called "Crying in the Club." The track comes straight from her new album
The Hurt The Healing The Loving.
Crying in the Club - Camila Cabello
Songs that are featured on her new album explain her "completely broken" state while laying on the bathroom floor of her hotel room while on tour with Fifth Harmony. Cabello explains herself in one of her Twitter posts: "I was in the kind of pain that's uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud. I couldn't write another song for six months because writing meant I had to feel everything, I wasn't ready to do that yet."
the first song from my forthcoming album “the hurting the healing the loving” will come out on 5.19.17.... “the hurting the healing the loving” is the story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when i was lost to a time when i found myself again. The story behind the album starts with the second song that you’ll hear called “I have questions” which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago. i was completely broken during that time, i was in the kind of pain that’s uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud.... i couldn’t write another song for 6 months because writing meant i had to feel everything, and i wasn’t ready to do that yet. so when i graduated from hotel bathrooms to studios to make my first album, i was making music about everything BUT what i was going through, it was like a secret burning on my tongue and for some reason i could not get myself to say it.......