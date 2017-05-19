Camila Cabello debuts her new single video for "Crying in the Club"

Former singer of Fifth Harmony took her own musical route and just debuted her new solo song called "Crying in the Club." The track comes straight from her new album The Hurt The Healing The Loving.



Crying in the Club - Camila Cabello Watch Crying in the Club by Camila Cabello online at vevo.com. Discover the latest music videos by Camila Cabello on Vevo.

Songs that are featured on her new album explain her "completely broken" state while laying on the bathroom floor of her hotel room while on tour with Fifth Harmony. Cabello explains herself in one of her Twitter posts: "I was in the kind of pain that's uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud. I couldn't write another song for six months because writing meant I had to feel everything, I wasn't ready to do that yet."

