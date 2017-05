Calvin Harris works with Khaled and Future on new song "Rollin"

INDIO, CA - APRIL 24: DJ Calvin Harris performs onstage during day 3 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

INDIO, CA - APRIL 24: DJ Calvin Harris performs onstage during day 3 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty

Calvin Harris has been busy working in the studio lately. He recently dropped "Slide" featuring Frank Ocean and Migos. Also he had recently released "Heatstroke" featuring Young Thug and Ariana Grande.

On May 11th, Calvin just released the audio preview to his newest track that's about to drop soon called - "Rollin" featuring Future and Khalid. Take a listen to the minute and thirty sample below.