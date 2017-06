Birdman putting his Miami home up for sale

The rapper says "it's too much home for him."

Birdman is looking for prospective buyers to look at his $20 million property in Miami. The Cash Money records founder said that it is too much house for him. The house does have it's own volleyball court, movie theater, not one but two wine cellars, a sparkling pool and a dock large enough for a 100 foot yacht for those summertime excursions.

His agent Brett Harris stated that Birdman is looking for a home in the same community but just a bit smaller.