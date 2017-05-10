Big from "Rob & Big" Dies at 45

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Musician Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin attends the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images) Michael Buckner / Staff / Getty

Christopher 'Big Black" Boykin' who was on the MTV show "Rob & Big" died on Tuesday at the age of 45. The cause of his death is still being figured out. Big was Rob Dyrdek's best friend in real life and on the show "Rob & Big."

MTV released a statement: "He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time."



Rest in peace, Christopher "Big Black" Boykin. pic.twitter.com/QLMnZEFni8 — MTV News (@MTVNews) May 10, 2017

Rob Dyrdek post Tweets about his best friend Big.



My heart is broken. I don't want write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. pic.twitter.com/Atp5EE3jX6 — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can't fathom that it would end so suddenly. — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

You will forever be in my heart. — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

Chanel West Coast expressed her condolences on Twitter.



RIP @BigBlack. My heart is crushed. I'll remember all the times you made me laugh and my prayers go out to your family ❤️🙏🏼😢 — Chanel (@chanelwestcoast) May 10, 2017

Big Black's ex wife, Shannon posted to Big Black's official twitter account.



This is Shannon, Big Black's ex-wife, I'm heartbroken to tell you of Black's passing. He's everything to me and Isis and we will miss him 💔😢 — Big Black (@BigBlack) May 10, 2017

Big leaves behind his 9-year-old daughter, Isis.

