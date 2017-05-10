publicidad

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Musician Christopher &#39;Big Black&#39; Boykin attends the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)
Big from "Rob & Big" Dies at 45

Big Black leaves behind his daughter Isis.

Por: Univision
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Musician Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin attends the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Christopher 'Big Black" Boykin' who was on the MTV show "Rob & Big" died on Tuesday at the age of 45. The cause of his death is still being figured out. Big was Rob Dyrdek's best friend in real life and on the show "Rob & Big."

MTV released a statement: "He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time."

Rob Dyrdek post Tweets about his best friend Big.

Chanel West Coast expressed her condolences on Twitter.

Big Black's ex wife, Shannon posted to Big Black's official twitter account.

Big leaves behind his 9-year-old daughter, Isis.

