LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Beyonce performs during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)
Hip Hop

Beyoncè Might Play Nala in "The Lion King" Remake

Lion King is making a comeback as a live action movie.

Por: Univision
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Beyonce performs during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

Jon Favreau is already directing the remake of the 1994 classic, "The Lion King." After much success with Disney's "The Jungle Book", Faverau is already planning his cast and wants Beyoncè to play the role of Nala. Nala, Simba's childhood friend will have an very active role in the remake.

Favreau also announced that Donald Glover will be voicing the infamous Simba and James Earl Jones will return as the voice of Mufasa.

Since Beyoncè is expecting twins and needs to take it easy, the movie studio said that they will accomodate Queen Bey in any way they can to make sure that she's comfortable. With this exciting news, we can't wait to see it on the big screen.

