Ariana Grande tweets heartbreaking message after terror attack in U.K.

A terror attack in England left 22 dead and many people injured after the pop star's concert.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 13: Singer Ariana Grande attends Tiffany & Co.'s unveiling of the newly renovated Beverly Hills store and debut of 2016 Tiffany masterpieces at Tiffany & Co. on October 13, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.) Charley Gallay / Stringer / Getty

Tragedy struck after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, United Kingdom leaving 22 dead and many injured. It has been reported that ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack happened as people were leaving the Manchester Arena.



Ariana Grande was not hurt in the attack and had send out this tweet.



broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Scooter Braun who manages many talents such as Ariana Grande had released a statement after learning about the attack to Twitter saying: "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

Ariana Grande had suspended her tour until further notice after this tragic attack in the United Kingdom. Her next stop was at the O2 Arena in London on May 25th.



Celebrities are coming together expressing their feelings on social media after learning about the terror attack in Manchester, England.



My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

My heart is with you, Manchester. 😔💛🙏 — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) May 23, 2017

Just saw the news about Manchester... Our hearts are breaking 💔 Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew. — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 23, 2017

Heartbroken to hear about the tragedy in Manchester. Music is a place of love not hate. My thoughts are with all who have been affected.❤️xx — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) May 23, 2017

I can't imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids 💔 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families affected by the #manchesterbombing last night 💔 — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) May 23, 2017

My heart goes out to the families. @arianagrande I can't imagine what you must be feeling but… https://t.co/WQDdJsuD93 — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) May 23, 2017

oh god.......my heart is breaking hearing about this tragedy that happened at Manchester arena tonight... — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 23, 2017