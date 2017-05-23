Ariana Grande tweets heartbreaking message after terror attack in U.K....

publicidad

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 13: Singer Ariana Grande attends Tiffany &amp; Co.&#39;s unveiling of the newly renovated Beverly Hills store and debut of 2016 Tiffany masterpieces at Tiffany &amp; Co. on October 13, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tiffany &amp; Co.)
A terror attack in England left 22 dead and many people injured after the pop star's concert.

Por: Univision
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 13: Singer Ariana Grande attends Tiffany & Co.'s unveiling of the newly renovated Beverly Hills store and debut of 2016 Tiffany masterpieces at Tiffany & Co. on October 13, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

Tragedy struck after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, United Kingdom leaving 22 dead and many injured. It has been reported that ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack happened as people were leaving the Manchester Arena.

Ariana Grande was not hurt in the attack and had send out this tweet.

Scooter Braun who manages many talents such as Ariana Grande had released a statement after learning about the attack to Twitter saying: "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

Ariana Grande had suspended her tour until further notice after this tragic attack in the United Kingdom. Her next stop was at the O2 Arena in London on May 25th.

Celebrities are coming together expressing their feelings on social media after learning about the terror attack in Manchester, England.

