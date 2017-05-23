Ariana Grande tweets heartbreaking message after terror attack in U.K....

Tragedy struck after an
Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, United Kingdom leaving 22 dead and many injured. It has been reported that ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack happened as people were leaving the
Manchester Arena.
May 23, 2017
Ariana Grande was not hurt in the attack and had send out this tweet.
broken.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
Scooter Braun who manages many talents such as Ariana Grande had released a statement after learning about the attack to Twitter saying: "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."
Ariana Grande had suspended her tour until further notice after this tragic attack in the United Kingdom. Her next stop was at the
O2 Arena in London on May 25th.
May 23, 2017
Celebrities are coming together expressing their feelings on social media after learning about the terror attack in Manchester, England.
My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER.— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017
every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari— Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017
I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017
Sending love to everyone involved. H
May 23, 2017
Keep singing. pic.twitter.com/6kiFz0Wqs8— Latium Entertainment (@latiumartists) May 23, 2017
My heart is with you, Manchester. 😔💛🙏— Becky G. (@iambeckyg) May 23, 2017
#prayforthelost #prayfortheworld https://t.co/ZXPUh2DXmi— Frankie J (@therealfrankieJ) May 23, 2017
Just saw the news about Manchester... Our hearts are breaking 💔 Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew.— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 23, 2017
Heartbroken to hear about the tragedy in Manchester. Music is a place of love not hate. My thoughts are with all who have been affected.❤️xx— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) May 23, 2017
I can't imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids 💔— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families affected by the #manchesterbombing last night 💔— Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) May 23, 2017
My heart goes out to the families. @arianagrande I can't imagine what you must be feeling but… https://t.co/WQDdJsuD93— NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) May 23, 2017
oh god.......my heart is breaking hearing about this tragedy that happened at Manchester arena tonight...— Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 23, 2017
Sending so much more love to the families who have been affected. I can't imagine what you must be going through x— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 23, 2017
May 23, 2017
Pray for Manchester 🙏🏼 @ArianaGrande— CNCO (@CNCOmusic) May 23, 2017