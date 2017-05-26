publicidad

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 22: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white.) Ariana Grande performs onstage during CBS RADIO's fourth annual We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl on October 22, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio, Inc.)
Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester to perform benefit concert

In light of the terror attack the singer will have a concert to raise money for victims.

Por: Univision
The letter in the tweet reads: " My heart, prayers, and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester attack and their loved ones.

There is nothing I or anyone can do to take the pain you are feeling or to make this better.
However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.
The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out.
I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week. The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you'll ever know.
The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you've show one another this past week is exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday.

YOU are the opposite.
I am sorry for the pain and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing.
We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn't recoil.
We will not quit or operate in fear.
We won't let this divide us.
We won't let hate win.
I don't want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me.
Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.
I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.
From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman Tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe place for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe, and to be themselves. To meet their friends the've made online. To express themselves.
This will not change that.
When you look into the audience at my shows, you see a beautiful, diverse, pure, happy crowd.
Thousands of people, incredibly different, all there for the same reason, music.

Music is something that everyone on Earth can share.
Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy.
So that is what it will continue to do for us.
We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy.
They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life.

Ari."

The bombing that happened on Monday, May 22nd killed twenty-two people just outside of a Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Grande had not given an exact date of her benefit concert, but according to the letter, it is being worked on right now.

Grande's manager Scooter Braun had posted up a tweet comending Ariana for doing.

