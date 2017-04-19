publicidad

Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell santantonio-107.5-the-beat@2x.png Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell santantonio-107.5-the-beat@2x.png

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA - AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Odin Lloyd. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Hip Hop

Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell

Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell

The ex-Patriots tight end was convicted in 2015 for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

Por: Univision
NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA - AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom o...
NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA - AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Odin Lloyd. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

The former New England Patriots tight end who was 27 years old, was found dead in his Massachusetts jail cell early Wednesday morning. It appears that Hernandez committed suicide by hanging a bed sheet attached to his cell window around 3:05 a.m.

An official statement from Christopher M. Fallon who is the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections was released:

On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital. Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. The Massachusetts Polices are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez’s next of kin have been notified.

Hernandez's attorney, Jose Baez said that Aaron showed no signs of suicidal thoughts in the days that lead up to his death. Baez is calling for a full investigation to his suicide to be conducted. Baez tells the media in a press release: "We are shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron's death."

Hernandez's long time agent, Brian Murphy expressed his thoughts in a tweet.

Baez also stated in the release: "Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence. Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death."

Hernandez was sent to jail on June 26, 2013 right before 9am for life without parole for the murder of Odin Llyod. While Hernandez was serving his sentence for the murder of Odin Llyod, he was slapped for 2012 shooting but almost all the charges were acquitted but was found guilty for illegal possession of a handgun.

According to Massachusetts law, it is stated when a person dies while a criminal case is open or on appeal, the death erases all criminal proceedings as if the assailant was never convicted. According to TMZ, Aaron is being sued for the wrongful death of Odin Lloyd's family for murder. Now the murder allegation has to go back to trial in front of a new jury.

publicidad


publicidad
Related Content
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: Chance The Rapper performs onstage durinng Ta...
18 abr, 2017 | 05:00 PM
Chance the Rapper raises money on birthday for good cause
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Tyler, The Creator performs with Earl Swe...
18 abr, 2017 | 02:52 PM
Tyler the Creator made a new theme song for Bill Nye
publicidad
More news
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Drake performs on day 1 of the New Look Wirel...
KISS 97.3 FM
21 Savage surprises fans in LA with Drake appearance
Girl wanted a poop themed birthday
Classic Hip Hop
Girl celebrates with poop themed birthday party
Girl wanted a poop themed birthday
98.5 The Beat
Girl celebrates poop emoji themed birthday
Proposed Alamo Master Plan
Eventos Locales
Massive plans for Alamo Plaza Unveiled
Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: Eddie Murphy's brother Charles arrives for t...
Classic Hip Hop
Charlie Murphy Dead at 57
Kyle golfs with The Dana Cortez Show
Eventos Locales
Kyle and The Dana Cortez Show has fun at Top Golf