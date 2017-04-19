Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA - AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Odin Lloyd. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA - AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Odin Lloyd. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images) Jared Wickerham / Staff / Getty

The former New England Patriots tight end who was 27 years old, was found dead in his Massachusetts jail cell early Wednesday morning. It appears that Hernandez committed suicide by hanging a bed sheet attached to his cell window around 3:05 a.m.

An official statement from Christopher M. Fallon who is the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections was released:

On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital. Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. The Massachusetts Polices are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez’s next of kin have been notified.

Hernandez's attorney, Jose Baez said that Aaron showed no signs of suicidal thoughts in the days that lead up to his death. Baez is calling for a full investigation to his suicide to be conducted. Baez tells the media in a press release: "We are shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron's death."

Hernandez's long time agent, Brian Murphy expressed his thoughts in a tweet.



Absolutely no chance he took his own life. Chico was not a saint, but my family and I loved him and he would never take his own life. — Brian Murphy (@A1Murph) April 19, 2017

Baez also stated in the release: "Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence. Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death."

Hernandez was sent to jail on June 26, 2013 right before 9am for life without parole for the murder of Odin Llyod. While Hernandez was serving his sentence for the murder of Odin Llyod, he was slapped for 2012 shooting but almost all the charges were acquitted but was found guilty for illegal possession of a handgun.

According to Massachusetts law, it is stated when a person dies while a criminal case is open or on appeal, the death erases all criminal proceedings as if the assailant was never convicted. According to TMZ, Aaron is being sued for the wrongful death of Odin Lloyd's family for murder. Now the murder allegation has to go back to trial in front of a new jury.



publicidad



