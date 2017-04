21 Savage surprises fans in LA with Drake appearance

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Drake performs on day 1 of the New Look Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 3, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images) Tim P. Whitby / Stringer / Getty

21 Savage was performing in Los Angeles for the "Outbreak Tour presents "Issa Tour" and had the crowd going insane. To make the crowd go even crazier, Issa brought out Drake on stage at the Wiltern Theatre. Drake and 21 performed "Fake Love" from Drake's album More Life. Drake got on the mic and told the crowd: "L.A. make some motherf***n noise for 21 Savage one time."



WARNING: The video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.