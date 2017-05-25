publicidad

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Rapper 2 Chainz attends The Hip-Hop Inaugural Ball II at Harman Center for the Arts on January 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
2 Chainz speaks out about the Manchester bombing

The rapper touches about the heartbreaking tragedy in the U.K. and more.

Por: Univision
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Rapper 2 Chainz attends The Hip-Hop Inaugural Ball II at Harman Center for the Arts on January 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Rapper 2 Chainz made a guest appearance on "The View" to talk about some things that are happening in the world.

Whoopi Goldberg asked 2 Chainz "Do you ever think twice about when you're performing or do you just go and do you?" 2 Chainz replied saying: "I think that situation is very unfortunate. When people go to concerts, they feel like it's a place to get away. You know, for some kids, it's their first time being away from their parents. And for parents, you hope that they have a good time, get back home safely. And, so when you speak of someone like Ariana Grande, you feel like this is a concert where it shouldn't be that much resistance, it should be you know... safe."

2 Chainz speaks about his children and touches on how he changes music for children. Also, he was trying out for mayor of College Park, GA but didn't meet some pre-requisities.

Video courtesy of ABC / The View

