2 Chainz speaks out about the Manchester bombing

Rapper 2 Chainz made a guest appearance on "The View" to talk about some things that are happening in the world.

Whoopi Goldberg asked 2 Chainz "Do you ever think twice about when you're performing or do you just go and do you?" 2 Chainz replied saying: "I think that situation is very unfortunate. When people go to concerts, they feel like it's a place to get away. You know, for some kids, it's their first time being away from their parents. And for parents, you hope that they have a good time, get back home safely. And, so when you speak of someone like Ariana Grande, you feel like this is a concert where it shouldn't be that much resistance, it should be you know... safe."



publicidad

2 Chainz speaks about his children and touches on how he changes music for children. Also, he was trying out for mayor of College Park, GA but didn't meet some pre-requisities.



Video courtesy of ABC / The View

