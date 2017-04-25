2 Chainz purchases his mom a brand new house

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 22: Rapper 2 Chainz performs on stage at Gucci and Friends Homecoming Concert at Fox Theatre on July 22, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Atlantic Records) Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty

We all pretty much want to take care of those who takes care of us. That's why rapper 2 Chainz just bought his mother a brand new house for no reason on Monday. 2 Chainz made the announcement via Instagram sharing a text between his aunt and him.

His text read: "So I bought my moms a new house today for no reason, well it is a reason, she my momma! Bought her a house in 2012 before i knew I was gone be one of the biggest artists out here...,, still!!! I love you mom you deserve it! And my AUNT JUNE sends me this...."



So I bought my moms a new house today for no reason , well it is a reason , she my momma ! I Bought her a house 2012 before I knew I was gone be one of the biggest artists out here ...,,still!!! I love you mom you deserve it ! And my AUNT JUNE sends me this ....🙏🏿#GODISLOVE #prettygirlsliketrapmusic on the way , it's a celebration A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Apr 24, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

2 Chainz is about to release his newest album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. Originally the album was supposed to drop on April 7th but was pushed back to an unknown date.

