Hip Hop reacts to Eminem's explosive cypher

The hip hop community is coming out in droves to support Eminem.

At last night's BET Hip Hop Awards, Slim Shady delived the nearly four and a half minute long cypher to take on the leader of the free world: President Donald Trump.

WARNING: This post contains mature language.

Everyone from Juelz Montana to Snoop Dogg came forward to support Slim.

.@Eminem killed this shit!!! Fuck that! This is for Collin ball up a fist!!! ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/RF4jQ4LN2z — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017





Slim shady 🔌👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT





KILLA... A post shared by thejuelzsantana (@thejuelzsantana) on Oct 10, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT







