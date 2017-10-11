Síguenos
Hip Hop reacts to Eminem's explosive cypher

Everyone from J Cole to LeBron James voiced their support for Slim Shady on social media

Foto: YouTube: BETNetworks - Rapper <b>Eminem </b>makes a political statement by discussing racism, patriotism and gun control in a pre-recorded freestyle cypher during the <i>2017 BET Hip Hop Awards</i> on October 10, 2017.
Por:
Colleen Baker
11 Oct | 1:30 PM EDT
The hip hop community is coming out in droves to support Eminem.

At last night's BET Hip Hop Awards, Slim Shady delived the nearly four and a half minute long cypher to take on the leader of the free world: President Donald Trump.

WARNING: This post contains mature language.

Everyone from Juelz Montana to Snoop Dogg came forward to support Slim.

