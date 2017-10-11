Hip Hop reacts to Eminem's explosive cypher

The hip hop community is coming out in droves to support Eminem.
At last night's BET Hip Hop Awards, Slim Shady delived the nearly four and a half minute long cypher to take on the leader of the free world: President Donald Trump.
WARNING: This post contains mature language.
Everyone from Juelz Montana to Snoop Dogg came forward to support Slim.
Take a look at what celebs had to say.
I appreciate you @Eminem ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/nwavBwsOkQ— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 11, 2017
Whoa. Rap God. @Eminem thank you. Potentttt— J. Cole (@JColeNC) October 11, 2017
.@Eminem killed this shit!!! Fuck that! This is for Collin ball up a fist!!! ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/RF4jQ4LN2z— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017
Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! 🔥🔥✊🏾🔥🔥#United pic.twitter.com/wcL28BCWpy— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2017
#JenelleHill and #Eminem have more balls than the Football players they’re speaking out for! #TeamDl— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) October 11, 2017