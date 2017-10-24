Síguenos
Happy birthday, Drake!

Our favorite Canadian rapper turns 31 today

Foto: Kevin Winter/Getty Images - Drake raps onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23, 2016. The Canadian Grammy-winner turned 31 on October 24, 2017.
Por:
Univision
24 Oct | 3:52 PM EDT
Today, we honor the day Canada gave us one of the greatest rappers of all time: The one and only Drake turns 31.

This morning on the Dana Cortez Show we asked our listeners to tell us their favorite Drizzy tracks.


We got such an overwhelming response, so we wanted to revisit just a few of the tracks that make him one of the GOAT.

WARNING: The content in this article contains mature language.


'Hotline Bling'

'Hold On, We're Going Home'

'Take Care'

'Marvin's Room'

'Started From The Bottom'

'One Dance'

'Mine'

'Purple Flowers'

'Love Me'

'Moment For Life'

