Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir get married today

Foto: Instagram: Gucci Mane - Rapper Gucci Mane posts a photo of him and his wife-to-be, Keyshia Ka'Oir, at their wedding rehearsal on October 16, 2017.
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's wedding day is officially here!
Last night, the wedding rehearsal festivities began, and lucky for us, Mane and Keyshia kept us up to date on all the details.
The two, dressed head to toe in matching red outfits, looked DOPE AF at the rehearsal.
Mane posted a video showing Keyshia's gifts for her groom.
The rapper also gave us a peek at his ~*modest*~ gift to his blushing bride.
We have no doubt that the wedding is going to be just as epic as the engagement and the rehearsal have been.
The nuptuals will be recorded for their reality show.
Congrats to the happy couple!
WARNING: This video contains mature language.