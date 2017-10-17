Síguenos
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir get married today

The two exchanged some lavish gifts before they walk down the aisle

Foto: Instagram: Gucci Mane - Rapper Gucci Mane posts a photo of him and his wife-to-be, Keyshia Ka&#39;Oir, at their wedding rehearsal on October 16, 2017.
17 Oct | 1:55 PM EDT
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's wedding day is officially here!

Last night, the wedding rehearsal festivities began, and lucky for us, Mane and Keyshia kept us up to date on all the details.


Waiting on my bride!!! #KeyshiaAndGucciWeddingRehearsal

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

The two, dressed head to toe in matching red outfits, looked DOPE AF at the rehearsal.

Wedding tomorrow 10-17-2017

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

Mane posted a video showing Keyshia's gifts for her groom.

#MrDavis and #MrsDavis

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

The rapper also gave us a peek at his ~*modest*~ gift to his blushing bride.

His and Hers Guwop bought his wife a Wraith!

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

OMG!! My baby is the best!!! #NewWhipAlert tune in tmrw as our wedding airs live on BET at 10pm 10/17

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

We have no doubt that the wedding is going to be just as epic as the engagement and the rehearsal have been.

The nuptuals will be recorded for their reality show.

Congrats to the happy couple!

11/22/16❤️💍

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

WARNING: This video contains mature language.

