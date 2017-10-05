Fat Joe pleads public for help in Puerto Rico's recovery efforts

Rapper Fat Joe joined forces with Jay-Z and his company TIDAL. The musicans had called on fellow New Yorkers and people of Miami to step up and fill up the planes with supplies. Fat Joe personally went down to Puerto Rico with Jay-Z's plane. His efforts led to filling five planes full of supplies and has a goal of filling another five more to reach a total of 2 million pounds of supplies collected.
The 47 year-old rapper posted to Instagram with a call to action: "If we don't take care of our own, no one will."
Fat Joe's parents are of Cuban and Puerto Rican decent. Fat Joe along with celebrities TI, Kevin Hart, Khaled, Rashed Belhasa and many more have financially helped. These supplies aren't really scratching the surface because 95 percent of the island, which has a population of about 3 million, still has no power.
Last night our first plane went out to PUERTO RICO it was very important that we sent it to AGUADILLA they really going threw the most thank you market America, its a 10, TI , Kevin Hart, Khaled, Rashad Belhasa,just to name a few who have donated Big Money and of course WE THE PEOPLE Tidal.com/PuertoRico please donate
In an interview with CNN, he says: "We feel stranded as U.S. Citizens and Puerto Rico has paid their part. I have two little cousins in the Army right now willing to give their life for this country. For the fact it took so long to get help out there, that's what I mean."
"We feel stranded," says rapper Fat Joe, who is sending planes to deliver supplies to both Puerto Rico and Mexico https://t.co/x6QH5mu3lL— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) October 4, 2017