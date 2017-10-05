Fat Joe pleads public for help in Puerto Rico's recovery efforts

We here in Jacob javits if we don't take care of our own NO ONE WILL God bless everyone who is helping our people of PUERTO RICO if you want to donate money TIdal.com/PuertoRico there's also a shop on Tidal you can purchase items we love you and we can't thank any one enough WE ARE AMERICAN

