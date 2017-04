Would you swim in the sky?

This apartment building in Houston is taking swimming to another level!

Afraid of heights? This pool in Downtown Houston isn't for you. The pool atop of the Market Square Tower is called "Sky Pool." The pool extends 10 feet off of the side of the 42-story tower allowing swimmers to walk on it's 8" thick plexiglass bottom looking directly down at the street.

Would you dare swim off the edge?

Check out this video of someone walking on the glass bottom pool in an apartment building in Houston, TX.



Swimming in the sky! This is the view from the balcony of our South Penthouse 🌊☁️ We have 4 Penthouses available for lease. #MarketSquareTower #luxury #highrise #houston #TallestPoolInTexas A post shared by Market Square Tower (@marketsquaretower) on Apr 7, 2017 at 10:12am PDT