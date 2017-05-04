The Spurs lose Tony Parker for the remainder of the season

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 03: Patty Mills #8 of the San Antonio Spurs checks on Tony Parker #9 as he lay on the floor after an injury against the Houston Rockets during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez / Staff / Getty

It's a fear that any professional sports team has. The fear that one of their primary players getting injured for the remainder of the season. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened to Spurs guard Tony Parker on game two Wednesday night. During the fourth quarter with only 8 minutes left in the game, Parker was going for the drive over Patrick Beverly of the Houston Rockets and blew his left knee causing him to collapse. The ball was still in play after the Rockets get the rebound, the Spurs then realized something was wrong. Parker was still down.

Parker tried to get up and walk on his own but he wasn't able to. His teammates, Dejounte Murray and Dewayne Dedmon came to his aid, carrying Parker off the court.



Dedmon tells ESPN: "That was tough."

Ginobili says: "It's hard to see him limping and hurting now, and you kind of know we're not going to see him any time soon. That's a tough blow. We shall see. We don't know."



Patrick Beverly tweeted out well wishes to TP9.

