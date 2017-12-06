Follow us
Listen 98.5 The Beat
Listen 98.5 The Beat

The City of San Antonio officially announces New Year's Celebration line up

Bring the whole family downtown to this free event this New Year's eve.
By:
Univision
Dec 6 | 12:48 PM EST
Share


To ring in the New Year and also in celebration of San Antonio turning 300 years old, downtown will transform into a huge celebration like no other.

Taking place on 8 acres of Hemisfair grounds, there will be two stages of entertainment as well as beer gardens and VIP areas.

The line-up for the New Year Tricentennial event will include:

- REO Speedwagon
- Pat Benatar
- Little Joe y La Familia
- The Los Bandoleros
- Bidi Bidi Banda

Your Univision San Antonio is proud to be the Spanish Media partner of the 300 San Antonio as well as our radio stations Que Buena 92.9, 98.5 The Beat, KXTN 107.5 and Latino Mix 95.1

Artículos Relacionados
  1. Dana's Christmas Wishes
  2. The Beat took over Harlandale Pep Rally
  3. Check out who's performing at the Rodeo in February of 2018
  4. Fiesta Navideña tickets on sale now!
  5. Alamodome will host Mexican National Soccer Team in 2018