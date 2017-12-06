The City of San Antonio officially announces New Year's Celebration line up

To ring in the New Year and also in celebration of San Antonio turning 300 years old, downtown will transform into a huge celebration like no other.
Taking place on 8 acres of Hemisfair grounds, there will be two stages of entertainment as well as beer gardens and VIP areas.
The line-up for the New Year Tricentennial event will include:
- REO Speedwagon
- Pat Benatar
- Little Joe y La Familia
- The Los Bandoleros
- Bidi Bidi Banda
Your Univision San Antonio is proud to be the Spanish Media partner of the 300 San Antonio as well as our radio stations Que Buena 92.9, 98.5 The Beat, KXTN 107.5 and Latino Mix 95.1