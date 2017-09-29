Spurs host open scrimmage at AT&T Center Saturday

Foto: Ronald Martinez / Staff / Getty - SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 22: Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots the ball in the first half against the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the 2017 NBA Western Conference Finals at AT&T Center on May 22, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
On Saturday, September 30th, your San Antonio Spurs are inviting you out to their house inside the AT&T Center for their annual Silver and Black open scrimmage.
The scrimmage starts at 11am with the Silver taking on the Black. There are no tickets required for the event so it is first come, first served seating.
There will be appearances by The Coyote, the Silver Dancers and Team Energy.
If you're not able to attend, not to worry because it will be streamed live on their Facebook page.