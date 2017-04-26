Spurs coach gives a $5,000 tip after a meal in Memphis

publicidad

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Head Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
The coach of the Spurs is one of the greatest tippers of all time!

Por: Univision
After dining at a Memphis restaurant on April 21st coach of the Spurs, Gregg Poppovich closed his $815.73 tab with a generous tip to his waiter. He left a $5,000 tip bringing his total bill to $5,815.73 at McEwen's on Monroe.

This isn't the first time Coach Poppovich left a generous tip that went viral. He left a $1,000 tip on a $2009.12 tab back in 2016.

