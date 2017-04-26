Spurs coach gives a $5,000 tip after a meal in Memphis

After dining at a Memphis restaurant on April 21st coach of the Spurs, Gregg Poppovich closed his $815.73 tab with a generous tip to his waiter. He left a $5,000 tip bringing his total bill to $5,815.73 at McEwen's on Monroe.
Goat Popovich left a $5,000 tip pic.twitter.com/9yFP6SDYNl— Rube (@Rubethedude) April 25, 2017
When your friend is Gregg Popovich's waiter 😱 pic.twitter.com/bTKypRI3Uz— Nicholas Alexander (@bigpapa00711) April 11, 2016
This isn't the first time Coach Poppovich left a generous tip that went viral. He left a $1,000 tip on a $2009.12 tab back in 2016.