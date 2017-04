San Antonio Police Officer shows off dancing skills

Police officer was serving a noise complaint when the music overtook him.

A San Antonio Police Officer showed up to a noise disturbance at a backyard party to only find out that it was a children's dance club. Instead of shutting down the festivities, the police officer joined in on the fun.

The police officer wowed the crowd as he interacted with some of the dance group.



The video is courtesy of Leslie Sapp of Facebook.