Rich Homie Quan, Wrekless and Twist perform at the Kingz of Texas Car Show

The show is going down at Rosedale Park on June 11th.



98.5 The Beat and the Kingz of Texas Car Show is bringing Rich Homie Quan, Wrekless and Twista to Rosedale Park on Sunday, June 11th.

Gates swing open at 12 Noon and the event ends at 8pm. Check out the many cars on display as well as low riders, bikes, pedal cars with in over 35 categories.

Get your pre-sale tickets at www.KingzofTexas.com or Eventbrite

Physical tickets are available at Tha Westside Spot (1401 SW 19th St.)