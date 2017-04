Marvel just released the action packed trailer for Thor: Ragnarok

The first teaser for the Thor series looks promising and we're hooked. After the first two Thor films, we want some more action packed, thrill. It looks like Thor gets wrecked by Hela (Cate Blanchett) and also we see some of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) who is pretty much forced to battle the Hulk.

The movie Thor: Ragnarok releases to theaters on November 3, 2017.