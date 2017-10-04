Man that made terroristic threats to San Antonio arrested

America is on high alert after a deadly mass shooting on October 1st in Las Vegas. Any terroristic threats made to any place, person or event will be appropriately handed immediately by authorities.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, a 39-year-old man by the name of Rod Lamar posted on the social media platform, Facebook, some terroristic threats of shooting up a popular San Antonio nightspot has been arrested in Oklahoma City Tuesday night.

The man threatned to drive down to from Oklahoma City to "The Strip" here in San Antonio to which is located at North St. Mary's and Main Street. "The strip" features a row of bars and clubs.

The man stated "I'm going to kill a lot of folks at the San Antonio Strip." said on the now deleted post on Facebook.

We've obtained some screenshots of what the man posted before they were deleted. We've blurred out profanity in the images.

It was reported that the San Antonio Police Department immediately implimented extra patrols and police presence in the area after the threat. Then SAPD forwarded the information to Oklahoma City Police Department where they made the arrest on terroristic threat.





His Facebook page states that he is from Norman, Oklahoma which is a suburb 20 miles south of Oklahoma City but makes the travel to San Antonio often.