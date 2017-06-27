publicidad

Fire at the Shops at Rivercenter

SAFD is on the scene of a huge fire that is at a shopping mall downtown San Antonio.

Por: Univision
The Shops at Rivercenter what was known to locals as Rivercenter Mall has been evacuated due to a fire. According to local sources, the fire had started in a duct inside a restaurant on the river level of the mall. Witnesses can see smoke spewing from ventilation ducts. There are more than 30 units on the scene of the 2-alarm fire right now.

Here are some images and video from people posting to social media.

