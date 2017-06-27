Fire at the Shops at Rivercenter

The Shops at Rivercenter what was known to locals as Rivercenter Mall has been evacuated due to a fire. According to local sources, the fire had started in a duct inside a restaurant on the river level of the mall. Witnesses can see smoke spewing from ventilation ducts. There are more than 30 units on the scene of the 2-alarm fire right now.
Here are some images and video from people posting to social media.
San Antonio RiverCenter Fire Video #safd #fire @News4SA @KENS5 @ksatnews @mySA @sarivercenter pic.twitter.com/yY0iyFrKC6— John Albright (@johnalbright) June 27, 2017
Fire at RiverCenter Mall #ISTE2017 pic.twitter.com/mkaFsbCOhx— Lisa Fusco (@LisaFusco) June 27, 2017
Something near the RiverCenter Mall is on #fire in downtown #SanAntonio! pic.twitter.com/MM8ku2h4Bz— El Juancho (@juan_ozuna) June 27, 2017
Smoke rising at Rivercenter Mall. #sanantonio pic.twitter.com/66leeVKbS8— I Watch VHS (@IwatchVHS) June 27, 2017