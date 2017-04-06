Become a Partner in Hope with St. Jude

publicidad

With your donation you're helping children get a second chance at life.

2017-04-06
Call Toll Free 1-800-626-8423 or Donate Online

Univision and Uforia have partnered up with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help out the children that need the help the most. St. Jude is the leader in research in the fight against childhood illnesses, cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Univision and Uforia have partnered up with the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. St. Jude is the leader when it comes to treating and defending children from cancer and other life-threatening diseases. With the support from the public, St. Jude is able to help kids with research and treatment options.

DONATE TODAY: Click on the link or button to make a secure donation online through St. Jude's Official Website.

The founder, Danny Thomas' vision is that NO child is denied treatment based on their race, color, religion or families ability to pay. Each child will get the treatment they deserve.

With support from public donations, it helps keep the lights on, funding for research in the battle against cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Unlike other treatment facilities and hospitals, families that need the service never recieve a bill from St. Jude's. In the words of the founder, Danny Thomas: "No child should die in the dawn of life."

Throughout the day, you'll hear real stories on your Uforia radio station of people who found hope in St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.


Watch below REAL patient stories from REAL people

