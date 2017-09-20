5th Annual Purple Run takes place in October

The Purple Run is held every year with a purpose. Walk or run in honor of victims or survivors and in remember those who were victims of domestic violence.

This year the run will take place at Six Flags Fiesta Texas (17000 IH-10 West - San Antonio, TX 78257) on October 14, 2017 at 8am beneffiting the Battered Woman & Children Shelter of San Antonio and The Kristine Meza Foundation.

Register Online at www.ThePurpleRun.org

Timeline of events

5:00a - Park opens up for vendors and volunteers

6:00a - Volunteers check-in

7:30a - Registration ends

7:40a - National anthem / Balloon Release / Team Recognition

8:00a - Race begins with runners first then walkers after





Domestic violence can be defined as a pattern of behavior in any relationship that is used to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner. Abuse is physical, sexual, emotional, economic or psychological actions or threats of actions that influence another person. This includes any behaviors that frighten, intimidate, terrorize, manipulate, hurt, humiliate, blame, injure or wound someone. Domestic violence can happen to anyone of any race, age, sexual orientation, religion or gender. It can happen to couples who are married, living together or who are dating. Domestic violence affects people of all socioeconomic backgrounds and education levels. Domestic violence results in emotional trauma, physical injury, and sometimes death. Domestic violence may include not only the intimate partner and dating relationships, but the abuse of children and other family members, and the abuse generally escalates over a period of time.