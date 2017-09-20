5th Annual Purple Run takes place in October

The Purple Run is held every year with a purpose. Walk or run in honor of victims or survivors and in remember those who were victims of domestic violence.
This year the run will take place at Six Flags Fiesta Texas (17000 IH-10 West - San Antonio, TX 78257) on October 14, 2017 at 8am beneffiting the Battered Woman & Children Shelter of San Antonio and The Kristine Meza Foundation.
Register Online at www.ThePurpleRun.org
Timeline of events
5:00a - Park opens up for vendors and volunteers
6:00a - Volunteers check-in
7:30a - Registration ends
7:40a - National anthem / Balloon Release / Team Recognition
8:00a - Race begins with runners first then walkers after
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, call the National Domestic Abuse hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)